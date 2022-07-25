Analysts Set The Andersons, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANDE) PT at $51.00

Shares of The Andersons, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANDE – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the seven research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $51.00.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on ANDE shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of Andersons from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, June 13th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Andersons from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Andersons from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 11th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in shares of Andersons by 762.0% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 681 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 602 shares during the period. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Andersons during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Asset Dedication LLC bought a new position in shares of Andersons during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its position in shares of Andersons by 641.6% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,907 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $146,000 after acquiring an additional 2,515 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Andersons by 44.5% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,039 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $153,000 after acquiring an additional 936 shares during the period. 76.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ANDE opened at $32.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.65. Andersons has a fifty-two week low of $25.20 and a fifty-two week high of $59.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of 11.51 and a beta of 0.67. The company’s 50-day moving average is $34.68 and its 200 day moving average is $41.15.

Andersons (NASDAQ:ANDE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by ($0.48). Andersons had a return on equity of 7.41% and a net margin of 0.67%. The business had revenue of $3.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.82 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that Andersons will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 1st were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 30th. Andersons’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.90%.

The Andersons, Inc, an agriculture company, operates in trade, renewables, and plant nutrient sectors in the United States and internationally. The company's Trade segment operates grain elevators; stores commodities; and provides grain marketing, risk management, and origination services to its customers and affiliated ethanol facilities.

