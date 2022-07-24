The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) Shares Acquired by Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) by 64.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,491 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,364 shares during the quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $216,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. XML Financial LLC increased its stake in Coca-Cola by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. XML Financial LLC now owns 21,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,327,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares in the last quarter. Members Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. Members Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 43,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,670,000 after acquiring an additional 4,945 shares during the last quarter. HNP Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola in the 1st quarter valued at $1,614,000. Advisory Alpha LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 15.0% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 6,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $395,000 after acquiring an additional 828 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gilbert & Cook Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 11,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $729,000 after acquiring an additional 1,104 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.51% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently commented on KO. Barclays set a $74.00 price objective on shares of Coca-Cola in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Cowen increased their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.06.

Coca-Cola Stock Performance

KO opened at $61.59 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The company has a market cap of $266.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.88, a PEG ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 0.55. The Coca-Cola Company has a 52-week low of $52.28 and a 52-week high of $67.20. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $62.21.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 25th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $10.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.83 billion. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 25.69% and a return on equity of 41.84%. The company’s revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.55 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Coca-Cola Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be given a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 15th. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 73.95%.

Insider Activity

In other news, COO Brian John Smith sold 35,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.04, for a total value of $2,400,032.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 116,168 shares in the company, valued at $7,787,902.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, SVP Beatriz R. Perez sold 143,924 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.78, for a total value of $9,323,396.72. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 121,178 shares in the company, valued at $7,849,910.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Brian John Smith sold 35,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.04, for a total transaction of $2,400,032.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 116,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,787,902.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Coca-Cola Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; flavored and enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

