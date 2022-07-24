FDx Advisors Inc. Sells 6,481 Shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

FDx Advisors Inc. lessened its position in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) by 16.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,935 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,481 shares during the quarter. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $1,980,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of KO. Aull & Monroe Investment Management Corp increased its stake in Coca-Cola by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Aull & Monroe Investment Management Corp now owns 29,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,772,000 after purchasing an additional 1,433 shares in the last quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. increased its stake in Coca-Cola by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 4,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Coca-Cola by 25.4% during the 4th quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 22,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,330,000 after purchasing an additional 4,553 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in Coca-Cola by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,224,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,732,000 after purchasing an additional 134,670 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Welch Group LLC increased its stake in Coca-Cola by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 219,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,999,000 after purchasing an additional 7,039 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Coca-Cola alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, COO Brian John Smith sold 35,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.04, for a total value of $2,400,032.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 116,168 shares in the company, valued at $7,787,902.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, COO Brian John Smith sold 35,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.04, for a total transaction of $2,400,032.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 116,168 shares in the company, valued at $7,787,902.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Beatriz R. Perez sold 143,924 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.78, for a total transaction of $9,323,396.72. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 121,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,849,910.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Coca-Cola Stock Performance

KO has been the topic of a number of research reports. DZ Bank lowered shares of Coca-Cola from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. HSBC increased their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. UBS Group set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Coca-Cola in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Coca-Cola currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $69.06.

KO opened at $61.59 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The company has a market cap of $266.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.88, a PEG ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 0.55. The Coca-Cola Company has a 52-week low of $52.28 and a 52-week high of $67.20. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $62.21.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $10.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.83 billion. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 25.69% and a return on equity of 41.84%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.55 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Coca-Cola Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be given a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 15th. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 73.95%.

About Coca-Cola

(Get Rating)

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; flavored and enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.