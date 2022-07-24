Modera Wealth Management LLC Sells 1,038 Shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Modera Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) by 37.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,701 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,038 shares during the quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $513,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 200.0% during the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 69 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Paragon Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in Intuitive Surgical in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. grew its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 200.0% in the 4th quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 72 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Standard Family Office LLC bought a new position in Intuitive Surgical in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Intuitive Surgical in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Institutional investors own 83.69% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Intuitive Surgical

In other Intuitive Surgical news, EVP Myriam Curet sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.51, for a total value of $1,515,060.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $91,156.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Intuitive Surgical Stock Performance

A number of research analysts have issued reports on ISRG shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $300.00 to $225.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $245.00 to $243.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $210.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Intuitive Surgical to $265.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, TheStreet cut Intuitive Surgical from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Intuitive Surgical currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $265.44.

Shares of ISRG opened at $211.85 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $210.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $255.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 1.27. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 52-week low of $186.83 and a 52-week high of $369.69.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The medical equipment provider reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.13. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 12.10% and a net margin of 24.05%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.42 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intuitive Surgical Company Profile

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System to enable complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

