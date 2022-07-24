Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) Shares Sold by Modera Wealth Management LLC

Modera Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) by 64.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,871 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,396 shares during the period. Modera Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $297,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of WM. Hoylecohen LLC increased its position in shares of Waste Management by 9.1% during the first quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 2,356 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $373,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Waste Management by 3.2% during the first quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 54,993 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,716,000 after acquiring an additional 1,708 shares during the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Waste Management by 9.1% during the first quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 251,947 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $39,934,000 after acquiring an additional 21,065 shares during the last quarter. HNP Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Waste Management during the first quarter valued at about $235,000. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Waste Management by 10.4% during the first quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 688 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. 80.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Waste Management Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:WM opened at $154.93 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $64.33 billion, a PE ratio of 34.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83. Waste Management, Inc. has a twelve month low of $138.58 and a twelve month high of $170.18. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $152.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $153.72.

Waste Management Announces Dividend

Waste Management ( NYSE:WM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $4.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.45 billion. Waste Management had a net margin of 10.32% and a return on equity of 29.67%. The company’s revenue was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.06 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Waste Management, Inc. will post 5.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 3rd were issued a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.68%. Waste Management’s payout ratio is 57.27%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently commented on WM. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Waste Management from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $174.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. StockNews.com raised shares of Waste Management from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Oppenheimer set a $160.00 price objective on shares of Waste Management in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Waste Management from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Waste Management from $167.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $164.86.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director John C. Pope sold 219 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction on Monday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.19, for a total value of $33,329.61. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 55,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,437,261.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director John C. Pope sold 219 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction on Monday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.19, for a total value of $33,329.61. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 55,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,437,261.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Leslie K. Nagy sold 2,668 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.72, for a total transaction of $452,812.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,880 shares in the company, valued at $828,233.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 60,204 shares of company stock valued at $10,105,354 in the last ninety days. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Waste Management Profile

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

Further Reading

