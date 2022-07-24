1,099 Shares in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM) Purchased by Triumph Capital Management

Triumph Capital Management purchased a new position in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,099 shares of the CRM provider’s stock, valued at approximately $233,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRM. Vectors Research Management LLC increased its stake in Salesforce by 128.9% in the 4th quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 103 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. purchased a new position in Salesforce in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Financial Enhancement Group LLC increased its position in Salesforce by 589.5% during the 4th quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 131 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in Salesforce during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Salesforce during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Salesforce from $225.00 to $185.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. CICC Research assumed coverage on shares of Salesforce in a research report on Monday, May 9th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Salesforce from $300.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Salesforce from $316.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of Salesforce from $281.00 to $223.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Salesforce presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $270.51.

CRM opened at $182.47 on Friday. Salesforce, Inc. has a 12-month low of $154.55 and a 12-month high of $311.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $181.56 billion, a PE ratio of 177.16, a P/E/G ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $170.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $192.23.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 31st. The CRM provider reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.07. Salesforce had a net margin of 3.59% and a return on equity of 3.92%. The company had revenue of $7.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.38 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.74 EPS. Salesforce’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Salesforce, Inc. will post 2.18 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.46, for a total transaction of $417,358.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 27,761,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,037,577,837.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.46, for a total transaction of $417,358.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 27,761,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,037,577,837.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Parker Harris sold 973 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.43, for a total transaction of $165,828.39. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 93,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,867,544.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 78,056 shares of company stock valued at $13,294,361. 3.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Salesforce, Inc provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

