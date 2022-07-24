Gilbert & Cook Inc. Increases Position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Gilbert & Cook Inc. increased its stake in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 6.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,104 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after buying an additional 263 shares during the quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $1,120,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NVDA. Rather & Kittrell Inc. purchased a new stake in NVIDIA in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Emerson Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in NVIDIA in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in NVIDIA in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Claremont Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in NVIDIA in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, IFS Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in NVIDIA in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. 55.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other NVIDIA news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 113,850 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.03, for a total transaction of $17,991,715.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,596,493 shares in the company, valued at approximately $410,323,788.79. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other NVIDIA news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 113,850 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.03, for a total transaction of $17,991,715.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,596,493 shares in the company, valued at approximately $410,323,788.79. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 23,644 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.23, for a total transaction of $4,450,510.12. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 186,476 shares in the company, valued at $35,100,377.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 139,694 shares of company stock worth $22,850,524 in the last ninety days. 4.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NVIDIA Stock Performance

NVDA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $270.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $192.00 to $166.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of NVIDIA to $283.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $350.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $310.00 price objective (down previously from $410.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Friday, July 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $255.12.

NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $173.19 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 4.75 and a current ratio of 5.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $432.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.43, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $167.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $211.52. NVIDIA Co. has a fifty-two week low of $140.55 and a fifty-two week high of $346.47.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 25th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $8.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.09 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 32.02% and a return on equity of 43.81%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 46.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.78 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 4.48 EPS for the current year.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 9th were issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 8th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.09%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.29%.

NVIDIA Profile

(Get Rating)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

Featured Stories

