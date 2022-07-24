Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) Shares Bought by FDx Advisors Inc.

FDx Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Get Rating) by 13.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,878 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,984 shares during the quarter. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $2,114,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dominion Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $213,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. raised its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. now owns 22,411 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,904,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Dominion Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $211,000. Modera Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 40.5% during the 1st quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,766 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $405,000 after buying an additional 1,373 shares during the period. Finally, Essex Savings Bank raised its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Essex Savings Bank now owns 2,775 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $236,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. 68.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. KeyCorp upped their target price on Dominion Energy from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. UBS Group dropped their price target on Dominion Energy from $99.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Dominion Energy from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com started coverage on Dominion Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price target on Dominion Energy from $87.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Dominion Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.17.

Dominion Energy Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of NYSE:D opened at $77.35 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The business has a fifty day moving average of $79.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $81.20. The stock has a market cap of $62.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.61, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.42. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $70.37 and a 52-week high of $88.78.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.19 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $4.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.31 billion. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 20.81% and a return on equity of 12.99%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.09 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Dominion Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.6675 per share. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 2nd. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 74.58%.

Dominion Energy Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.7 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

