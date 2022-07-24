Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) Shares Acquired by FDx Advisors Inc.

FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Rating) by 20.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,662 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,165 shares during the quarter. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $1,688,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,532,731 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,168,628,000 after buying an additional 104,270 shares in the last quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC grew its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 32.5% in the 4th quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC now owns 5,499,257 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $853,155,000 after buying an additional 1,348,943 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,126,997 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $483,924,000 after buying an additional 82,206 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 23.1% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,671,151 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $414,401,000 after buying an additional 501,084 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 23.2% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,037,527 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $316,102,000 after buying an additional 383,342 shares in the last quarter. 72.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on SWKS shares. B. Riley decreased their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $125.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. Cowen decreased their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $175.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. TheStreet lowered Skyworks Solutions from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. KeyCorp decreased their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $160.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Cowen set a $132.00 price target on Skyworks Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $161.45.

SWKS opened at $106.07 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $99.86 and a 200-day moving average of $120.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.89, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.16. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a 12-month low of $88.76 and a 12-month high of $197.62. The company has a quick ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 3.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 30.60% and a net margin of 25.98%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.03 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 9.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 24th were issued a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 23rd. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.11%. Skyworks Solutions’s payout ratio is currently 27.22%.

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, automotive tuners and digital radios, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, timing devices, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

