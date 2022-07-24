The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Shares Purchased by National Asset Management Inc.

National Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 10.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 119,511 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,335 shares during the period. Walt Disney comprises about 0.5% of National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest position. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $16,285,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC raised its position in shares of Walt Disney by 94.7% during the 4th quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 220 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of Walt Disney by 46.0% during the 4th quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 238 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Walt Disney by 2,933.3% during the 4th quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 273 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Connections Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Walt Disney by 38.7% during the 1st quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 330 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. 64.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Walt Disney Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of Walt Disney stock opened at $102.72 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $100.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $124.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The Walt Disney Company has a twelve month low of $90.23 and a twelve month high of $187.58. The stock has a market cap of $187.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.24.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The entertainment giant reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by ($0.12). Walt Disney had a return on equity of 6.87% and a net margin of 3.46%. The firm had revenue of $19.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.79 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Walt Disney from $218.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $191.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $170.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $165.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson lowered their target price on shares of Walt Disney to $120.00 in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Walt Disney has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $161.16.

About Walt Disney

(Get Rating)

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television broadcast networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces motion pictures under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

