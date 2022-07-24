The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Stock Position Lowered by Mengis Capital Management Inc.

Mengis Capital Management Inc. decreased its stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 27,463 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 881 shares during the quarter. Mengis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $3,766,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. National Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Walt Disney by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 119,511 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $16,285,000 after buying an additional 11,335 shares in the last quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. purchased a new stake in Walt Disney in the 1st quarter worth approximately $256,000. Private Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in Walt Disney by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 138,907 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $19,052,000 after buying an additional 15,391 shares in the last quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Walt Disney by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC now owns 14,127 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,938,000 after buying an additional 1,601 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clear Creek Financial Management LLC lifted its position in Walt Disney by 32.6% in the 1st quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 12,157 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,668,000 after buying an additional 2,991 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

Walt Disney Price Performance

Shares of Walt Disney stock opened at $102.72 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The Walt Disney Company has a fifty-two week low of $90.23 and a fifty-two week high of $187.58. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $100.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $124.04. The company has a market cap of $187.02 billion, a PE ratio of 70.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.24.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The entertainment giant reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by ($0.12). Walt Disney had a net margin of 3.46% and a return on equity of 6.87%. The company had revenue of $19.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.25 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.79 earnings per share. Analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.96 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $165.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Walt Disney from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $210.00 to $176.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $201.00 to $151.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Walt Disney presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $161.16.

Walt Disney Profile

(Get Rating)

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television broadcast networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces motion pictures under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.