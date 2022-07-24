1,868 Shares in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Acquired by Gilbert & Cook Inc.

Gilbert & Cook Inc. acquired a new position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,868 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock, valued at approximately $256,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in DIS. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,290,736,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its holdings in Walt Disney by 25.1% in the fourth quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 13,510,534 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,092,646,000 after purchasing an additional 2,707,126 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in Walt Disney by 106.7% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 166,124 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $22,786,000 after purchasing an additional 2,640,795 shares in the last quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. increased its holdings in Walt Disney by 75.7% in the fourth quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. now owns 5,430,761 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $841,171,000 after purchasing an additional 2,340,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in Walt Disney by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 73,140,194 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $11,328,685,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200,863 shares in the last quarter. 64.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DIS stock opened at $102.72 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $100.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $124.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The Walt Disney Company has a 1-year low of $90.23 and a 1-year high of $187.58. The stock has a market cap of $187.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.24.

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The entertainment giant reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by ($0.12). Walt Disney had a net margin of 3.46% and a return on equity of 6.87%. The firm had revenue of $19.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.79 EPS. Analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.96 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays lowered their target price on Walt Disney from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Walt Disney from $160.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on Walt Disney in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $177.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Walt Disney from $200.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Walt Disney from $218.00 to $170.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $161.16.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television broadcast networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces motion pictures under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

