Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC Buys 426 Shares of Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX)

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX – Get Rating) by 11.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,994 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 426 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Seagate Technology were worth $359,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CENTRAL TRUST Co bought a new stake in Seagate Technology in the 1st quarter valued at $54,000. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 17,347 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $1,559,000 after buying an additional 1,312 shares in the last quarter. SPC Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 4,000 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $360,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC purchased a new position in shares of Seagate Technology in the 1st quarter worth $1,057,000. Finally, Integrated Advisors Network LLC grew its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 5,226 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $470,000 after buying an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. 87.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Seagate Technology stock opened at $76.83 on Friday. Seagate Technology Holdings plc has a 1 year low of $67.36 and a 1 year high of $117.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.33, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market cap of $16.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.70 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $78.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $89.53.

Seagate Technology ( NASDAQ:STX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The data storage provider reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.76 by ($0.17). Seagate Technology had a net margin of 14.14% and a return on equity of 331.48%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.92 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Seagate Technology Holdings plc will post 8.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 21st will be issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 20th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.64%. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.15%.

A number of brokerages have commented on STX. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $82.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Friday. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $95.00 to $83.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Benchmark dropped their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $93.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Seagate Technology currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $89.85.

Seagate Technology Holdings plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. It provides mass capacity storage products, including enterprise nearline hard disk drives (HDDs), enterprise nearline solid state drives (SSDs), enterprise nearline systems, video and image HDDs, and network-attached storage drives.

