Modera Wealth Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Modera Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating) by 69.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,299 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,924 shares during the period. Modera Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $283,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Citigroup by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 92,061,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,559,624,000 after purchasing an additional 1,082,829 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Citigroup by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 33,753,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,033,390,000 after purchasing an additional 319,525 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Citigroup by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 16,812,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,015,320,000 after purchasing an additional 142,512 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of Citigroup by 24.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 16,339,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,139,484,000 after purchasing an additional 3,257,303 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Citigroup during the fourth quarter valued at about $889,483,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.91% of the company’s stock.

Citigroup Stock Performance

Citigroup stock opened at $51.91 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $49.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $54.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.93. Citigroup Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $43.44 and a fifty-two week high of $74.64. The company has a market capitalization of $102.83 billion, a PE ratio of 6.64, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.60.

Citigroup Announces Dividend

Citigroup ( NYSE:C Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 15th. The company reported $2.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.57. Citigroup had a net margin of 20.06% and a return on equity of 10.25%. The firm had revenue of $19.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.84 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Citigroup Inc. will post 7.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 29th. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.09%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on C shares. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Citigroup from $81.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Citigroup in a report on Friday, July 8th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Citigroup from $58.00 to $56.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Citigroup from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Citigroup from $54.00 to $48.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.95.

Citigroup Profile

(Get Rating)

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

Featured Articles

