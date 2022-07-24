Triumph Capital Management Buys New Shares in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Triumph Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 4,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $264,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in C. AM Investment Strategies LLC boosted its position in Citigroup by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. AM Investment Strategies LLC now owns 22,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,345,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Affinity Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Citigroup by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Affinity Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Connable Office Inc. raised its stake in shares of Citigroup by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Connable Office Inc. now owns 57,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,501,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Citigroup by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 6,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $365,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC grew its position in shares of Citigroup by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC now owns 5,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.91% of the company’s stock.

Citigroup Stock Performance

Shares of C stock opened at $51.91 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $49.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.91. The company has a market cap of $102.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.64, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.60. Citigroup Inc. has a 12 month low of $43.44 and a 12 month high of $74.64.

Citigroup Dividend Announcement

Citigroup ( NYSE:C Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 15th. The company reported $2.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.57. Citigroup had a net margin of 20.06% and a return on equity of 10.25%. The company had revenue of $19.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.84 earnings per share. Citigroup’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Citigroup Inc. will post 7.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 1st will be paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 29th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.93%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.09%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently commented on C. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Citigroup from $54.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Citigroup in a report on Friday, July 8th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Citigroup from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 27th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Citigroup from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Citigroup from $80.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.95.

About Citigroup

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

Featured Stories

