Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Decreases Stock Position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lowered its stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) by 33.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 275 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 136 shares during the quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $173,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc. lifted its stake in Broadcom by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc. now owns 2,135 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,344,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. XML Financial LLC lifted its stake in Broadcom by 17.4% in the 1st quarter. XML Financial LLC now owns 1,234 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $777,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC lifted its stake in Broadcom by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 5,780 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,640,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. HNP Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Broadcom in the 1st quarter worth $414,000. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Broadcom by 107.9% in the 1st quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 131 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.53% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Price Performance

Shares of AVGO stock opened at $512.52 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 1.90. The company has a market capitalization of $206.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $523.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $566.22. Broadcom Inc. has a one year low of $462.66 and a one year high of $677.76.

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $8.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.88 by $0.51. The business had revenue of $8.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.91 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 29.76% and a return on equity of 56.29%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $5.89 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc. will post 33.96 EPS for the current year.

Broadcom declared that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, May 26th that allows the company to buyback $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the semiconductor manufacturer to purchase up to 4.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Broadcom Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 22nd were paid a dividend of $4.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 21st. This represents a $16.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.20%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is presently 81.31%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have commented on the stock. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Broadcom from $720.00 to $780.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Broadcom from $780.00 to $625.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Broadcom from $700.00 to $635.00 in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Broadcom from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Broadcom from $700.00 to $725.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Broadcom has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $680.46.

Broadcom Profile

(Get Rating)

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

