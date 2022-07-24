FDx Advisors Inc. Acquires 1,430 Shares of LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA)

FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA – Get Rating) by 13.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 12,281 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,430 shares during the quarter. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in LPL Financial were worth $2,243,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in LPL Financial by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 29,953 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,799,000 after purchasing an additional 1,448 shares during the period. XML Financial LLC bought a new position in LPL Financial during the first quarter worth about $215,000. Atria Investments LLC lifted its stake in LPL Financial by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 10,623 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,701,000 after purchasing an additional 936 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in LPL Financial by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 981,643 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $157,151,000 after purchasing an additional 52,996 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in LPL Financial by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 1,683 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.06% of the company’s stock.

LPL Financial Stock Performance

Shares of LPL Financial stock opened at $192.39 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.83. The firm has a market cap of $15.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.87, a P/E/G ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 0.95. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $186.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $182.68. LPL Financial Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $134.97 and a fifty-two week high of $220.80.

LPL Financial Announces Dividend

LPL Financial ( NASDAQ:LPLA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.14 billion. LPL Financial had a net margin of 5.74% and a return on equity of 35.82%. LPL Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.77 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that LPL Financial Holdings Inc. will post 10 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 9th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 8th. LPL Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.61%.

Insider Activity at LPL Financial

In other LPL Financial news, CEO Dan H. Arnold sold 19,508 shares of LPL Financial stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.36, for a total transaction of $3,908,622.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 162,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,580,138.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other LPL Financial news, Director Michelle Oroschakoff sold 15,724 shares of LPL Financial stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.23, for a total transaction of $2,708,144.52. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 42,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,245,371.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Dan H. Arnold sold 19,508 shares of LPL Financial stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.36, for a total transaction of $3,908,622.88. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 162,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,580,138.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. JMP Securities upgraded shares of LPL Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $242.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of LPL Financial from $246.00 to $241.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. StockNews.com cut shares of LPL Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of LPL Financial from $225.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of LPL Financial from $200.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $226.67.

About LPL Financial

LPL Financial Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated platform of brokerage and investment advisory services to independent financial advisors and financial advisors at financial institutions in the United States. Its brokerage offerings include variable and fixed annuities, mutual funds, equities, retirement and education savings plans, fixed income, and insurance, as well as alternative investments, such as non-traded real estate investment trusts and auction rate notes.

