Verdence Capital Advisors LLC Sells 59,561 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 46.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 68,140 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 59,561 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $3,471,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VZ. Alley Co LLC boosted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Alley Co LLC now owns 148,375 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $7,710,000 after buying an additional 5,588 shares during the last quarter. Meyer Handelman Co. boosted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Meyer Handelman Co. now owns 817,078 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $42,456,000 after buying an additional 20,760 shares during the last quarter. Epiq Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. Epiq Partners LLC now owns 9,120 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $474,000 after buying an additional 938 shares during the last quarter. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. now owns 291,087 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $15,125,000 after buying an additional 9,540 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 48,642 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $2,527,000 after buying an additional 2,414 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.78% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently commented on VZ. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and set a $64.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Wolfe Research reduced their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $60.00 to $51.00 and set a “peer perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $61.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. DZ Bank downgraded shares of Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $44.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $58.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.93.

Verizon Communications Trading Down 6.7 %

Shares of VZ stock opened at $44.45 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $50.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The company has a market capitalization of $186.67 billion, a PE ratio of 8.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.40. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 12-month low of $43.76 and a 12-month high of $56.33.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 22nd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.32 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $33.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.77 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 28.15% and a net margin of 15.93%. The company’s revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.37 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Verizon Communications Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.64 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 7th. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.76%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.71%.

Insider Transactions at Verizon Communications

In other news, CEO Tami A. Erwin sold 23,647 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.77, for a total transaction of $1,176,911.19. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 21,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,085,832.09. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,558 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $77,900.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,825,950. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Tami A. Erwin sold 23,647 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.77, for a total transaction of $1,176,911.19. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 21,817 shares in the company, valued at $1,085,832.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 28,321 shares of company stock valued at $1,414,288. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Verizon Communications

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

Featured Articles

