National Asset Management Inc. Sells 4,114 Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

National Asset Management Inc. cut its stake in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 124,480 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,114 shares during the period. Procter & Gamble makes up approximately 0.6% of National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $19,022,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 156,813,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,651,517,000 after purchasing an additional 1,785,863 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 105,458,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,250,846,000 after acquiring an additional 1,716,517 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 43,444,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,090,497,000 after acquiring an additional 972,826 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter worth about $3,726,603,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,710,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,569,850,000 after acquiring an additional 293,092 shares during the period. 63.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Procter & Gamble Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of NYSE:PG opened at $143.02 on Friday. The Procter & Gamble Company has a one year low of $129.50 and a one year high of $165.35. The company has a 50 day moving average of $143.53 and a 200-day moving average of $152.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market cap of $343.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.96, a P/E/G ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 0.40.

Procter & Gamble Cuts Dividend

Procter & Gamble ( NYSE:PG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.05. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.33% and a return on equity of 32.39%. The company had revenue of $19.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.26 EPS. Procter & Gamble’s revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.913 per share. This represents a $3.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 21st. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is 63.70%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on PG shares. Evercore ISI set a $170.00 price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Monday, June 20th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble to $153.00 in a report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $179.00 to $185.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $179.00 to $173.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Procter & Gamble currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $163.53.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Chairman David S. Taylor sold 30,000 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.83, for a total transaction of $4,884,900.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 253,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,347,910.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Procter & Gamble news, CAO Matthew W. Janzaruk sold 334 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.43, for a total value of $54,251.62. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $198,164.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman David S. Taylor sold 30,000 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.83, for a total transaction of $4,884,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 253,933 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,347,910.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 32,014 shares of company stock valued at $5,184,102 in the last 90 days. 0.51% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

See Also

