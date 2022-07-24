Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Shares Bought by Calamos Wealth Management LLC

Calamos Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 65,669 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $3,400,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PFE. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 284,816,832 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $16,818,434,000 after acquiring an additional 5,013,651 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Pfizer by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 101,065,073 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,952,333,000 after buying an additional 1,471,980 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Pfizer in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,351,891,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Pfizer by 18.0% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 28,086,667 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,658,518,000 after buying an additional 4,278,167 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in Pfizer by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 21,690,848 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,280,845,000 after buying an additional 985,096 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.50% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $60.00 to $55.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $57.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Berenberg Bank set a $50.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Friday, May 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $51.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Pfizer from $52.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $56.95.

PFE stock opened at $51.23 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $287.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.75, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 0.73. Pfizer Inc. has a twelve month low of $40.94 and a twelve month high of $61.71. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.66 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $25.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.73 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 38.29% and a net margin of 26.97%. Pfizer’s revenue for the quarter was up 76.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.93 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 6.59 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 28th. Pfizer’s payout ratio is currently 36.70%.

In related news, EVP William R. Carapezzi, Jr. sold 32,908 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $1,645,400.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 38,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,907,300. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Pfizer news, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 4,218 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.96, for a total value of $227,603.28. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $585,250.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP William R. Carapezzi, Jr. sold 32,908 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $1,645,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 38,146 shares in the company, valued at $1,907,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 41,126 shares of company stock valued at $2,075,003 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

