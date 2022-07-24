Verdence Capital Advisors LLC Acquires 3,268 Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 7.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 47,380 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,268 shares during the period. Procter & Gamble makes up about 0.8% of Verdence Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $7,240,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC raised its stake in Procter & Gamble by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC now owns 126,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,714,000 after acquiring an additional 12,876 shares during the period. S.C. Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,345,000. Brightworth raised its stake in Procter & Gamble by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Brightworth now owns 54,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,918,000 after acquiring an additional 2,427 shares during the period. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Procter & Gamble by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 18,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,108,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the period. Finally, Consilium Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $498,000. Institutional investors own 63.64% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Procter & Gamble news, Chairman David S. Taylor sold 30,000 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction on Monday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.83, for a total transaction of $4,884,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 253,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,347,910.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Sundar G. Raman sold 1,599 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.12, for a total transaction of $232,046.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,002 shares in the company, valued at $580,770.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman David S. Taylor sold 30,000 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction on Monday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.83, for a total value of $4,884,900.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 253,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,347,910.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 32,014 shares of company stock valued at $5,184,102 over the last three months. 0.51% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Procter & Gamble Stock Up 1.6 %

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $179.00 to $185.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble to $153.00 in a report on Friday. StockNews.com raised shares of Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $165.00 to $156.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $163.53.

NYSE PG opened at $143.02 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a fifty day moving average of $143.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $152.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $343.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.96, a PEG ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 0.40. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 52 week low of $129.50 and a 52 week high of $165.35.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $19.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.69 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.33% and a return on equity of 32.39%. Procter & Gamble’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.26 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Procter & Gamble Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.913 per share. This represents a $3.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 21st. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is 63.70%.

Procter & Gamble Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

