Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Invests $181,000 in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $181,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ADM. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 72.1% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 745 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 21.0% in the 4th quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 10,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $720,000 after purchasing an additional 1,845 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 73,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,958,000 after purchasing an additional 7,098 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in Archer-Daniels-Midland in the 4th quarter worth $2,223,000. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 14,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $985,000 after acquiring an additional 1,029 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.38% of the company’s stock.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Stock Performance

NYSE ADM opened at $73.84 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.42. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a fifty-two week low of $57.29 and a fifty-two week high of $98.88. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $80.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $81.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.60, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.81.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Announces Dividend

Archer-Daniels-Midland ( NYSE:ADM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.55. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a return on equity of 14.40% and a net margin of 3.42%. The firm had revenue of $23.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.39 EPS. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 18th were paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 17th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.17%. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.47%.

Insider Activity at Archer-Daniels-Midland

In related news, CFO Vikram Luthar sold 7,500 shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.59, for a total value of $671,925.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 72,302 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,477,536.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on ADM shares. Barclays raised their target price on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Bank of America lowered Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $73.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $80.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt lowered Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.82.

About Archer-Daniels-Midland

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States, Switzerland, Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

