Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Stake Raised by Sterneck Capital Management LLC

Sterneck Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 25.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,304 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,908 shares during the quarter. Sterneck Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $741,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bank OZK boosted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank OZK now owns 68,883 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,067,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the period. Winfield Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Winfield Associates Inc. now owns 21,557 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,273,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Birinyi Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Birinyi Associates Inc. now owns 6,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $311,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Curbstone Financial Management Corp boosted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 65,901 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,412,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Cortland Associates Inc. MO boosted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Cortland Associates Inc. MO now owns 7,897 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $466,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.50% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of brokerages have issued reports on PFE. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $51.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $57.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Pfizer from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. StockNews.com raised shares of Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $56.95.
Insider Activity at Pfizer
Pfizer Stock Performance
NYSE:PFE opened at $51.23 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $287.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.75, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 0.73. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $51.43 and its 200-day moving average is $51.41. Pfizer Inc. has a 52-week low of $40.94 and a 52-week high of $61.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.39.
Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $25.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.73 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 26.97% and a return on equity of 38.29%. The business’s revenue was up 76.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.93 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 6.59 earnings per share for the current year.
Pfizer Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 29th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 28th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.12%. Pfizer’s payout ratio is currently 36.70%.
About Pfizer
Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.
Read More
