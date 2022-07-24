NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) is Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC’s 3rd Largest Position

Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC decreased its position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 38,874 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 489 shares during the period. NVIDIA accounts for approximately 1.8% of Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $10,607,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NVDA. Rather & Kittrell Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Emerson Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Claremont Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, IFS Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on NVDA. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $190.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $345.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $270.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $365.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $315.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $255.12.

In other news, Director John Dabiri sold 2,200 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.59, for a total value of $408,298.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $503,320.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In related news, Director John Dabiri sold 2,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.59, for a total transaction of $408,298.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $503,320.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 23,644 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.23, for a total transaction of $4,450,510.12. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 186,476 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,100,377.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 139,694 shares of company stock valued at $22,850,524 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 4.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NVIDIA stock opened at $173.19 on Friday. NVIDIA Co. has a 1 year low of $140.55 and a 1 year high of $346.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 4.75 and a current ratio of 5.32. The company has a market capitalization of $432.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.43, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.64. The company’s fifty day moving average is $167.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $211.52.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 25th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $8.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.09 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 32.02% and a return on equity of 43.81%. NVIDIA’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.78 EPS. Analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 4.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 9th were issued a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 8th. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is 4.29%.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

