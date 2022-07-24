The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Shares Purchased by XML Financial LLC

XML Financial LLC raised its position in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 19,946 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 737 shares during the quarter. XML Financial LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $2,736,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC raised its position in shares of Walt Disney by 94.7% during the 4th quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 220 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of Walt Disney by 46.0% during the 4th quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 238 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Walt Disney by 2,933.3% during the 4th quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 273 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Connections Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Walt Disney by 38.7% during the 1st quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 330 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.17% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DIS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Walt Disney from $182.00 to $153.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Loop Capital dropped their price target on Walt Disney from $190.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Walt Disney from $210.00 to $176.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Walt Disney from $151.00 to $131.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, KGI Securities initiated coverage on Walt Disney in a report on Monday, May 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $145.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $161.16.

Walt Disney Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE DIS opened at $102.72 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $100.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $124.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market cap of $187.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.84, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.24. The Walt Disney Company has a 1 year low of $90.23 and a 1 year high of $187.58.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The entertainment giant reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by ($0.12). Walt Disney had a net margin of 3.46% and a return on equity of 6.87%. The firm had revenue of $19.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.79 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Walt Disney Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television broadcast networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces motion pictures under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

