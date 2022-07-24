Blue Square Asset Management LLC Makes New $2.19 Million Investment in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Blue Square Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 8,021 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock, valued at approximately $2,189,000. NVIDIA accounts for approximately 1.8% of Blue Square Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of NVDA. Rather & Kittrell Inc. purchased a new position in NVIDIA during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Claremont Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in NVIDIA during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Emerson Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in NVIDIA during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, IFS Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in NVIDIA during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.19% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have weighed in on NVDA shares. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $250.00 to $235.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 11th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $250.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $350.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $350.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $310.00 price objective (down previously from $410.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Friday, July 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $255.12.

NVIDIA Trading Down 4.0 %

NASDAQ NVDA opened at $173.19 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $432.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.64. NVIDIA Co. has a 52 week low of $140.55 and a 52 week high of $346.47. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $167.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $211.52. The company has a quick ratio of 4.75, a current ratio of 5.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.09. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 43.81% and a net margin of 32.02%. The business had revenue of $8.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.78 earnings per share. NVIDIA’s revenue was up 46.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 4.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 9th were given a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 8th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.09%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4.29%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director John Dabiri sold 2,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.59, for a total value of $408,298.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,712 shares in the company, valued at $503,320.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director John Dabiri sold 2,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.59, for a total value of $408,298.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,712 shares in the company, valued at $503,320.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 113,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.03, for a total transaction of $17,991,715.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,596,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $410,323,788.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 139,694 shares of company stock valued at $22,850,524. Corporate insiders own 4.04% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

