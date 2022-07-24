Riverwater Partners LLC Sells 728 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Riverwater Partners LLC reduced its position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 15.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,934 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 728 shares during the quarter. Riverwater Partners LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $540,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of DIS. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,548,000. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 11,529 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,786,000 after acquiring an additional 850 shares during the period. FOCUS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. FOCUS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,271 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,126,000 after acquiring an additional 455 shares during the period. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc boosted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc now owns 18,184 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,821,000 after acquiring an additional 1,558 shares during the period. Finally, Transform Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 27,508 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $4,261,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the period. 64.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently commented on DIS. Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $177.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $218.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $191.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Monday, June 6th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Walt Disney from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $201.00 to $151.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Walt Disney presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $161.16.

Walt Disney Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE DIS opened at $102.72 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The Walt Disney Company has a 52 week low of $90.23 and a 52 week high of $187.58. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $100.11 and its 200 day moving average is $124.04. The company has a market cap of $187.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.84, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.24.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The entertainment giant reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.20 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $19.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.25 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 6.87% and a net margin of 3.46%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.79 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television broadcast networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces motion pictures under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

