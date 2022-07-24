State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Grows Stock Holdings in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its stake in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 150,903 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 1,954 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned about 0.05% of Ecolab worth $26,643,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ECL. Rational Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Ecolab by 133.3% in the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 105 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. US Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ecolab in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Ecolab in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. purchased a new stake in Ecolab in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC purchased a new stake in Ecolab in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.04% of the company’s stock.

Ecolab Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of Ecolab stock opened at $162.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.83. Ecolab Inc. has a 1 year low of $143.82 and a 1 year high of $238.93. The company has a market capitalization of $46.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $158.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $173.48.

Ecolab Dividend Announcement

Ecolab ( NYSE:ECL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The basic materials company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.82. The firm had revenue of $3.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.19 billion. Ecolab had a net margin of 8.45% and a return on equity of 19.35%. Ecolab’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.81 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Ecolab Inc. will post 5.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 21st were paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 17th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. Ecolab’s payout ratio is currently 53.13%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Ecolab news, EVP Michael C. Mccormick sold 3,000 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.72, for a total value of $503,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,396,063.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Michael C. Mccormick sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.72, for a total transaction of $503,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,396,063.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Tracy B. Mckibben acquired 1,475 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $170.00 per share, with a total value of $250,750.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 6,746 shares in the company, valued at $1,146,820. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on ECL shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Ecolab from $200.00 to $195.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Ecolab in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Ecolab in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $191.00 price target for the company. Northcoast Research assumed coverage on shares of Ecolab in a research report on Friday, July 15th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Argus reduced their price target on shares of Ecolab from $230.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $195.41.

Ecolab Profile

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

