Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Shares Sold by Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lessened its holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) by 59.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,115 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 1,641 shares during the quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $225,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lincoln National Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 10,098 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,610,000 after acquiring an additional 1,001 shares during the period. Great Diamond Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC now owns 1,503 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $388,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 28.2% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 95,250 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $24,620,000 after acquiring an additional 20,939 shares during the period. Howland Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC now owns 3,611 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $933,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC boosted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 3,233.0% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC now owns 70,660 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $18,264,000 after acquiring an additional 68,540 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Lowe's Companies alerts:

Lowe’s Companies Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of LOW opened at $195.58 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $185.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $207.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $125.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.26. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $170.12 and a 1-year high of $263.31.

Lowe’s Companies Increases Dividend

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.24 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $23.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.72 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 251.50% and a net margin of 8.85%. Lowe’s Companies’s revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.21 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 20th will be paid a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 19th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.15%. This is a boost from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.23%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

LOW has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, May 29th. Guggenheim cut their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies to $240.00 in a research note on Friday, May 20th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Gordon Haskett cut shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Loop Capital cut their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $240.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $239.63.

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, lighting, and electrical.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Lowe's Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lowe's Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.