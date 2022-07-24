Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL) Shares Bought by FDx Advisors Inc.

FDx Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL – Get Rating) by 12.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,104 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Markel were worth $1,629,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of MKL. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Markel by 500.0% during the first quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 18 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in Markel during the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in Markel during the first quarter valued at about $32,000. CWM LLC bought a new position in Markel during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd bought a new position in Markel during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors own 77.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Markel alerts:

Markel Trading Down 0.9 %

NYSE:MKL opened at $1,262.68 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Markel Co. has a 1-year low of $1,179.00 and a 1-year high of $1,519.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.87 and a beta of 0.74. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,318.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,330.06.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Markel ( NYSE:MKL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The insurance provider reported $11.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $16.79 by ($5.46). Markel had a net margin of 14.33% and a return on equity of 6.30%. The company had revenue of $2.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.75 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $10.12 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Markel Co. will post 71.93 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Markel news, CEO Thomas Sinnickson Gayner acquired 50 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1,306.00 per share, for a total transaction of $65,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 42,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,887,262. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Markel news, CEO Thomas Sinnickson Gayner acquired 50 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1,306.00 per share, for a total transaction of $65,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 42,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,887,262. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director A. Lynne Puckett acquired 78 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1,319.71 per share, with a total value of $102,937.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 603 shares in the company, valued at approximately $795,785.13. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 208 shares of company stock worth $272,649. 1.74% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently weighed in on MKL. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Markel in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Truist Financial increased their price target on Markel from $1,400.00 to $1,500.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Markel in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,525.00.

About Markel

(Get Rating)

Markel Corporation, a diverse financial holding company, markets and underwrites specialty insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East. Its Insurance segment offers general and professional liability, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products; and property coverages that include fire, allied lines, and other specialized property coverages, including catastrophe-exposed property risks, such as earthquake and wind.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MKL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Markel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Markel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.