Securian Asset Management Inc. Trims Position in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Securian Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,093 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Illumina were worth $4,575,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ILMN. Asset Dedication LLC increased its holdings in Illumina by 75.0% in the 1st quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 77 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Illumina in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in Illumina in the 1st quarter worth $37,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Illumina in the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC purchased a new stake in Illumina in the 4th quarter worth $43,000. 86.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ILMN opened at $201.69 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $31.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.10. Illumina, Inc. has a 12-month low of $173.45 and a 12-month high of $526.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $209.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $291.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Illumina ( NASDAQ:ILMN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The life sciences company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. Illumina had a net margin of 15.04% and a return on equity of 8.37%. Illumina’s revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.89 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Illumina, Inc. will post 4.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Illumina news, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.85, for a total transaction of $53,712.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 41,833 shares in the company, valued at $8,987,820.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Illumina news, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.85, for a total transaction of $53,712.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 41,833 shares in the company, valued at $8,987,820.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Charles Dadswell sold 368 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.13, for a total transaction of $110,447.84. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 7,427 shares in the company, valued at $2,229,065.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,157 shares of company stock worth $271,960. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Cowen set a $412.00 price target on shares of Illumina in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Illumina from $460.00 to $360.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a report on Sunday, May 15th. Barclays cut shares of Illumina from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $350.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Illumina in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on shares of Illumina from $555.00 to $520.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Illumina has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $398.67.

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis. Its products and services serve customers in a range of markets enabling the adoption of genomic solutions in research and clinical settings for applications in the life sciences, oncology, reproductive health, agriculture, and other emerging segments.

