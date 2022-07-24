Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) Shares Sold by Securian Asset Management Inc.

Securian Asset Management Inc. reduced its position in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 20,291 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $3,583,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ECL. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in Ecolab by 21.2% in the 4th quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 2,920 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $686,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of Ecolab in the 4th quarter worth $5,419,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of Ecolab by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,084 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $723,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of Ecolab by 13.4% in the 4th quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 1,838 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $431,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lincoln National Corp increased its stake in shares of Ecolab by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 1,223 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $287,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. 75.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ecolab Stock Performance

Shares of Ecolab stock opened at $162.99 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $158.28 and a 200 day moving average of $173.48. Ecolab Inc. has a 12 month low of $143.82 and a 12 month high of $238.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

Ecolab Announces Dividend

Ecolab ( NYSE:ECL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The basic materials company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82. Ecolab had a return on equity of 19.35% and a net margin of 8.45%. The company had revenue of $3.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.19 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.81 EPS. Ecolab’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Ecolab Inc. will post 5.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 21st were paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 17th. Ecolab’s payout ratio is presently 53.13%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director David Maclennan acquired 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $171.01 per share, for a total transaction of $102,606.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 11,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,941,134.51. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Michael C. Mccormick sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.72, for a total transaction of $503,160.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 50,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,396,063.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director David Maclennan bought 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $171.01 per share, for a total transaction of $102,606.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,351 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,941,134.51. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have issued reports on ECL shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Ecolab from $225.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Ecolab from $200.00 to $181.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Ecolab from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $191.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Argus lowered their price target on Ecolab from $230.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Ecolab from $200.00 to $195.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ecolab has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $195.41.

About Ecolab

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

