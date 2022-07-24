U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Shares Acquired by Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) by 35.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,674 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,487 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $302,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Calamos Advisors LLC grew its position in U.S. Bancorp by 15.4% in the 1st quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 212,278 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,283,000 after buying an additional 28,295 shares during the last quarter. XML Financial LLC grew its position in U.S. Bancorp by 26.6% in the 1st quarter. XML Financial LLC now owns 34,111 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,813,000 after buying an additional 7,177 shares during the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in U.S. Bancorp by 64.1% in the 1st quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,377 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 538 shares during the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in U.S. Bancorp by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 118,303 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,288,000 after buying an additional 11,074 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gilbert & Cook Inc. grew its position in U.S. Bancorp by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 13,099 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $696,000 after buying an additional 617 shares during the last quarter. 74.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get U.S. Bancorp alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently weighed in on USB. UBS Group lowered shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $64.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Oppenheimer set a $68.00 target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $66.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Piper Sandler set a $50.00 target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp to $52.00 in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.47.

U.S. Bancorp Price Performance

U.S. Bancorp stock opened at $47.71 on Friday. U.S. Bancorp has a 52 week low of $43.74 and a 52 week high of $63.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.88 billion, a PE ratio of 10.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.00.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.02. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 28.08% and a return on equity of 15.05%. The firm had revenue of $6.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.89 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.28 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

U.S. Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th were paid a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.86%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 29th. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is 42.30%.

U.S. Bancorp Profile

(Get Rating)

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.