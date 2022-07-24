FDx Advisors Inc. Trims Stake in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

FDx Advisors Inc. reduced its position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) by 17.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,458 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,116 shares during the quarter. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Danaher were worth $1,601,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC raised its position in Danaher by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 48,193 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $14,136,000 after purchasing an additional 2,475 shares during the period. Modera Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Danaher by 43.4% during the first quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,101 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $616,000 after purchasing an additional 636 shares in the last quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Danaher during the first quarter valued at approximately $723,000. Lloyd Park LLC boosted its stake in shares of Danaher by 11.0% during the first quarter. Lloyd Park LLC now owns 7,708 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,261,000 after purchasing an additional 765 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its position in Danaher by 30.0% during the first quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 16,438 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,821,000 after acquiring an additional 3,797 shares during the last quarter. 78.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Danaher Stock Performance

DHR opened at $273.84 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $255.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $269.01. Danaher Co. has a twelve month low of $233.71 and a twelve month high of $333.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $199.10 billion, a PE ratio of 32.25, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.83.

Danaher Announces Dividend

Danaher ( NYSE:DHR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The conglomerate reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.41. Danaher had a net margin of 20.61% and a return on equity of 18.92%. The company had revenue of $7.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.46 earnings per share. Danaher’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Danaher Co. will post 10.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 24th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 23rd. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.78%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.74, for a total value of $1,662,310.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 86,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,095,424.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 11.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently commented on DHR. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Danaher in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Danaher from $320.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Danaher to $340.00 in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Danaher from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $330.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Danaher from $319.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $327.00.

About Danaher

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; flow cytometry, genomics, lab automation, centrifugation, particle counting and characterization; microscopes; genomics consumables; and Gene and Cell Therapy.

See Also

