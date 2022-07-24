Securian Asset Management Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Securian Asset Management Inc. cut its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,290 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 233 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $5,556,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 101.5% during the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 133 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 53.8% during the 4th quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 143 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 104.1% during the 1st quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 149 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. 89.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $250.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $250.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $305.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Argus lifted their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $275.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 13th. Finally, Maxim Group raised shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $325.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $286.95.

NASDAQ:VRTX opened at $280.29 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.75, a quick ratio of 4.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $274.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $257.10. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a twelve month low of $176.36 and a twelve month high of $296.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.50, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.50.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.17 by ($0.01). Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 32.24% and a net margin of 30.84%. The company had revenue of $2.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.07 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.54 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 12.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, EVP David Altshuler sold 17,865 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.65, for a total value of $5,156,732.25. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,413,626.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, EVP David Altshuler sold 17,865 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.65, for a total value of $5,156,732.25. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,413,626.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Charles F. Wagner, Jr. sold 343 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.83, for a total value of $88,778.69. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 42,730 shares in the company, valued at $11,059,805.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 31,743 shares of company stock valued at $9,136,160. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene; and TRIKAFTA for the treatment of patients with CF 6 years of age or older who have at least one F508del mutation.

