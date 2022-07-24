Calamos Advisors LLC Buys 13,474 Shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Calamos Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) by 15.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 101,078 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,474 shares during the quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $8,732,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Phillips 66 by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,189,974 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $591,925,000 after purchasing an additional 535,197 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 in the 4th quarter worth approximately $276,446,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,470,824 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $251,496,000 after acquiring an additional 268,302 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,932,447 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $212,486,000 after acquiring an additional 112,890 shares during the last quarter. Finally, abrdn plc lifted its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 1,726,122 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $125,075,000 after acquiring an additional 130,631 shares during the last quarter. 64.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Phillips 66 in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $89.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 to $122.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $114.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $102.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $109.00 target price on shares of Phillips 66 in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Phillips 66 presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $108.29.

Insider Buying and Selling at Phillips 66

Phillips 66 Stock Down 0.8 %

In other news, CEO Greg C. Garland sold 146,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.70, for a total value of $16,092,990.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 656,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $72,024,961.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, EVP Timothy D. Roberts sold 59,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.21, for a total value of $6,513,411.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 48,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,312,232.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Greg C. Garland sold 146,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.70, for a total transaction of $16,092,990.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 656,563 shares in the company, valued at $72,024,961.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 297,700 shares of company stock valued at $32,327,782. 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Phillips 66 stock opened at $84.53 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $92.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $87.88. The company has a market cap of $40.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.73, a PEG ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.44. Phillips 66 has a 12-month low of $63.19 and a 12-month high of $111.28.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $36.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.86 billion. Phillips 66 had a net margin of 1.97% and a return on equity of 17.07%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.16) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Phillips 66 will post 14.49 EPS for the current year.

Phillips 66 Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 18th will be given a dividend of $0.97 per share. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 17th. Phillips 66’s payout ratio is currently 67.60%.

About Phillips 66

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

Further Reading

