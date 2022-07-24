Horan Capital Advisors LLC. Purchases 1,177 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Horan Capital Advisors LLC. raised its position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 15.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,601 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,177 shares during the period. Horan Capital Advisors LLC.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $445,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Pfizer in the 4th quarter worth about $290,000. PYA Waltman Capital LLC bought a new position in Pfizer in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Econ Financial Services Corp purchased a new position in shares of Pfizer in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Rinkey Investments purchased a new position in shares of Pfizer in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Bivin & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Pfizer in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. 66.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pfizer Stock Performance

PFE stock opened at $51.23 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $287.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 0.73. Pfizer Inc. has a 1 year low of $40.94 and a 1 year high of $61.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $51.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.41.

Pfizer Dividend Announcement

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $25.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.73 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 38.29% and a net margin of 26.97%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 76.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.93 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 6.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 29th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 28th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.12%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.70%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $51.00 target price on Pfizer in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $57.00 price objective on Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Pfizer from $46.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Barclays set a $52.00 price objective on Pfizer in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Pfizer presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.95.

Insider Activity at Pfizer

In related news, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 4,218 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.96, for a total transaction of $227,603.28. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,846 shares in the company, valued at $585,250.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Pfizer news, EVP William R. Carapezzi, Jr. sold 32,908 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $1,645,400.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,907,300. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 4,218 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.96, for a total value of $227,603.28. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,846 shares in the company, valued at $585,250.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 41,126 shares of company stock worth $2,075,003. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer Profile

(Get Rating)

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

Featured Articles

