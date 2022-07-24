Modera Wealth Management LLC Has $325,000 Stock Holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL)

Modera Wealth Management LLC cut its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Rating) by 63.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,089 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,904 shares during the quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line were worth $325,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Old Dominion Freight Line during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Old Dominion Freight Line during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. acquired a new stake in Old Dominion Freight Line during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Old Dominion Freight Line during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, McDonald Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Old Dominion Freight Line during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 77.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Old Dominion Freight Line in a report on Monday, June 27th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $282.00 price objective on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price objective on Old Dominion Freight Line from $275.00 to $285.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $334.00 to $301.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $305.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $297.06.

ODFL stock opened at $278.96 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 2.21. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $256.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $282.91. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $231.31 and a fifty-two week high of $373.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.62 billion, a PE ratio of 28.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.00.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The transportation company reported $2.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.46 billion. Old Dominion Freight Line had a net margin of 20.17% and a return on equity of 32.41%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.70 EPS. Analysts forecast that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 11.44 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 7th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 6th. Old Dominion Freight Line’s payout ratio is 12.26%.

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including expedited transportation. The company also offers various value-added services, such as container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

