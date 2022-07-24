Modera Wealth Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC)

Modera Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Rating) by 46.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,762 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,401 shares during the period. Modera Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated were worth $276,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the first quarter worth $349,000. Mattern Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 0.8% during the first quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 61,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,099,000 after acquiring an additional 477 shares in the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 3.2% during the first quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 35,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,522,000 after acquiring an additional 1,108 shares in the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 31.3% during the first quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,000 after acquiring an additional 830 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Personal Financial Services lifted its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 5.0% during the first quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 98,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,812,000 after acquiring an additional 4,689 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.86% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Margaret M. V. Preston sold 10,580 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.44, for a total value of $893,375.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,069,010.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 15.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on MKC shares. StockNews.com started coverage on McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Argus downgraded McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. TheStreet downgraded McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $91.00 to $85.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, McCormick & Company, Incorporated presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $99.00.

MKC opened at $84.11 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $22.57 billion, a PE ratio of 33.25, a P/E/G ratio of 5.23 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a 52 week low of $77.85 and a 52 week high of $107.35. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $86.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $94.65.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 29th. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a net margin of 10.78% and a return on equity of 16.48%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.69 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 25th. Investors of record on Monday, July 11th will be paid a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 8th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.76%. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.50%.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. It operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as condiments and sauces, and desserts.

