Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) is Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH’s 4th Largest Position

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH reduced its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 157,955 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 4,954 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for 2.8% of Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $441,167,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GOOG. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 3.2% in the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,027 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $8,454,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 1.1% in the first quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 807 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,254,000 after buying an additional 9 shares in the last quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 9.0% in the first quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,205 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,366,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 13.2% in the first quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 86,007 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $240,217,000 after buying an additional 10,038 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mattern Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the first quarter valued at approximately $235,000. 31.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv purchased 255,647 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $34.65 per share, for a total transaction of $8,858,168.55. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 479,695 shares in the company, valued at $16,621,431.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 42 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,335.30, for a total value of $98,082.60. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,170 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,732,301. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv acquired 255,647 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $34.65 per share, for a total transaction of $8,858,168.55. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 479,695 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,621,431.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,739 shares of company stock worth $12,616,323 in the last quarter. 12.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup cut their price objective on Alphabet from $158.75 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. MKM Partners lowered their price target on Alphabet from $165.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Alphabet from $165.00 to $155.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Alphabet from $3,290.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Cowen lowered their price target on Alphabet from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Thirty-three research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $161.10.

GOOG stock opened at $108.36 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market capitalization of $1.43 trillion, a PE ratio of 19.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.10. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $102.21 and a 12-month high of $152.10. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $155.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $140.16.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.28 by ($0.05). Alphabet had a net margin of 27.57% and a return on equity of 30.18%. The firm had revenue of $56.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.31 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.39 EPS for the current year.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

