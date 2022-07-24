Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) Stock Position Raised by FDx Advisors Inc.

FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Rating) by 14.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 18,761 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 2,315 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $2,364,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in GPC. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Genuine Parts in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $184,165,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,081,541 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,139,431,000 after acquiring an additional 284,554 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 518.0% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 206,657 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $28,973,000 after acquiring an additional 173,220 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,153,401 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $441,547,000 after acquiring an additional 161,986 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 127.8% in the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 223,801 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $31,377,000 after acquiring an additional 125,536 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.92% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Genuine Parts in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of Genuine Parts to $135.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Genuine Parts from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $133.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $137.75.

Genuine Parts Stock Up 1.4 %

GPC stock opened at $144.49 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $135.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $131.86. Genuine Parts has a 12-month low of $115.63 and a 12-month high of $145.26. The company has a market cap of $20.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.37, a PEG ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The specialty retailer reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.16. Genuine Parts had a net margin of 4.71% and a return on equity of 30.84%. The company had revenue of $5.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.08 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.50 EPS. Genuine Parts’s quarterly revenue was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Genuine Parts will post 7.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Genuine Parts Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.895 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $3.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.48%. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.42%.

Genuine Parts Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. It operates through Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group segments. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory and supply items used by various automotive aftermarket customers, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, industrial concerns, and individuals.

Further Reading

