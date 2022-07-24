Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Shares Acquired by Flaharty Asset Management LLC

Flaharty Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 61.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 8,466 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 3,208 shares during the quarter. Flaharty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $438,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PFE. Econ Financial Services Corp acquired a new stake in Pfizer in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. PYA Waltman Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Pfizer in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Rinkey Investments acquired a new stake in Pfizer in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in Pfizer by 108.3% in the 1st quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 625 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bivin & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Pfizer in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PFE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $51.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. StockNews.com raised shares of Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $57.00 price objective on Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Pfizer from $52.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 8th. Finally, SVB Leerink started coverage on Pfizer in a report on Monday, May 23rd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $56.95.

Pfizer Price Performance

Shares of PFE opened at $51.23 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $287.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 0.73. Pfizer Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $40.94 and a fifty-two week high of $61.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The business’s 50-day moving average is $51.43 and its 200-day moving average is $51.41.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by ($0.04). Pfizer had a return on equity of 38.29% and a net margin of 26.97%. The firm had revenue of $25.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.73 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.93 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 76.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 6.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pfizer Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 29th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 28th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.12%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.70%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.50, for a total value of $202,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 15,064 shares in the company, valued at $760,732. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.50, for a total value of $202,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 15,064 shares in the company, valued at $760,732. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 4,218 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.96, for a total value of $227,603.28. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $585,250.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 41,126 shares of company stock worth $2,075,003. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

Featured Articles

