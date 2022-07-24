Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH Boosts Stock Holdings in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH increased its holdings in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) by 8.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,862 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 550 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $673,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Emerson Electric by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 5,009 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $466,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its holdings in Emerson Electric by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 16,439 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,528,000 after acquiring an additional 629 shares during the period. LVW Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Emerson Electric in the 4th quarter worth approximately $236,000. Lincoln National Corp boosted its holdings in Emerson Electric by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 9,225 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $858,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the period. Finally, Great Diamond Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC now owns 3,148 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.50% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Emerson Electric from $101.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Emerson Electric in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on Emerson Electric in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $119.00 to $111.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $110.00 to $97.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Emerson Electric has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.50.

Emerson Electric Price Performance

Shares of EMR stock opened at $83.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.68. Emerson Electric Co. has a fifty-two week low of $76.16 and a fifty-two week high of $105.99. The firm has a market cap of $49.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.41. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $83.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $90.12.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $4.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.71 billion. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 15.16% and a return on equity of 27.72%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.97 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Emerson Electric Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th were given a $0.515 dividend. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.10%.

Emerson Electric Profile

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and residential markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. The company operates through Automation Solutions, and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments.

