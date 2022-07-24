Triumph Capital Management Buys Shares of 6,841 Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Triumph Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 6,841 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $354,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Modera Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Pfizer by 4.7% during the first quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 74,257 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,844,000 after purchasing an additional 3,314 shares during the period. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the 1st quarter worth approximately $68,000. Essex Savings Bank raised its position in shares of Pfizer by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Essex Savings Bank now owns 51,308 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,656,000 after buying an additional 1,126 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its holdings in Pfizer by 0.8% in the first quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 274,861 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $14,230,000 after acquiring an additional 2,157 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Pfizer by 2.3% in the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 71,937 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,724,000 after acquiring an additional 1,610 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.50% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer Price Performance

Shares of Pfizer stock opened at $51.23 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $51.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.41. Pfizer Inc. has a twelve month low of $40.94 and a twelve month high of $61.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $287.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.75, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 0.73.

Pfizer Dividend Announcement

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.66 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $25.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.73 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 26.97% and a return on equity of 38.29%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 76.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.93 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 6.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 29th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 28th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.70%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently commented on PFE shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Pfizer from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $57.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Pfizer from $46.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $51.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, SVB Leerink started coverage on Pfizer in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.95.

Insider Activity at Pfizer

In related news, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 4,218 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.96, for a total value of $227,603.28. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,846 shares in the company, valued at approximately $585,250.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 4,218 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.96, for a total transaction of $227,603.28. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $585,250.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.50, for a total transaction of $202,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $760,732. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 41,126 shares of company stock worth $2,075,003. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

