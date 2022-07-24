Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH Sells 3,362 Shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE)

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH decreased its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE – Get Rating) by 29.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,157 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,362 shares during the quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF were worth $853,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Kozak & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Choate Investment Advisors bought a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Shore Point Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000.

iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF Price Performance

VLUE stock opened at $93.23 on Friday. iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF has a 12 month low of $71.21 and a 12 month high of $89.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $94.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $101.47.

