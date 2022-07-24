iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) Shares Acquired by Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating) by 8.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,637 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $253,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lake Point Wealth Management increased its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 62.2% in the 4th quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management now owns 464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the period. Mystic Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Aspire Wealth Management Corp purchased a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Paragon Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $42,000.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

BATS:IEFA opened at $59.87 on Friday. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a one year low of $56.55 and a one year high of $70.84. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $61.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.36.

