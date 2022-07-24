Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) Downgraded by Summit Insights

Summit Insights cut shares of Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

STX has been the subject of a number of other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $106.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $95.00 to $89.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 15th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $85.00 to $70.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $105.00 to $79.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $89.85.

Seagate Technology Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ STX opened at $76.83 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $16.51 billion, a PE ratio of 10.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.70 and a beta of 1.05. Seagate Technology has a 12 month low of $67.36 and a 12 month high of $117.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.33, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $78.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $89.53.

Seagate Technology Announces Dividend

Seagate Technology ( NASDAQ:STX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The data storage provider reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by ($0.17). Seagate Technology had a return on equity of 331.48% and a net margin of 14.14%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.92 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Seagate Technology will post 8.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 21st will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 20th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.64%. Seagate Technology’s payout ratio is currently 38.15%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in Seagate Technology in the fourth quarter valued at $3,715,000. TCW Group Inc. raised its holdings in Seagate Technology by 219.8% in the fourth quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 194,076 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $21,927,000 after acquiring an additional 133,393 shares in the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 39,998 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $4,519,000 after purchasing an additional 3,862 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Seagate Technology during the fourth quarter worth $215,000. Finally, Regentatlantic Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Seagate Technology during the fourth quarter worth $1,363,000. 87.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Seagate Technology

Seagate Technology Holdings plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. It provides mass capacity storage products, including enterprise nearline hard disk drives (HDDs), enterprise nearline solid state drives (SSDs), enterprise nearline systems, video and image HDDs, and network-attached storage drives.

