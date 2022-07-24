Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) Price Target Cut to $95.00

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by equities researchers at Rosenblatt Securities from $100.00 to $95.00 in a report released on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the data storage provider’s stock. Rosenblatt Securities’ price objective points to a potential upside of 23.65% from the company’s current price.

STX has been the topic of several other research reports. Craig Hallum downgraded Seagate Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $112.00 to $79.00 in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Seagate Technology from $89.00 to $84.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Benchmark dropped their price target on Seagate Technology from $93.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com upgraded Seagate Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Summit Insights downgraded Seagate Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $89.85.

Seagate Technology Trading Down 8.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:STX opened at $76.83 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $78.10 and its 200 day moving average is $89.53. Seagate Technology has a 1 year low of $67.36 and a 1 year high of $117.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.47, a P/E/G ratio of 7.70 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.33, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Seagate Technology ( NASDAQ:STX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The data storage provider reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.76 by ($0.17). Seagate Technology had a net margin of 14.14% and a return on equity of 331.48%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.92 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Seagate Technology will post 8.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in STX. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of Seagate Technology by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 3,845 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $434,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the period. Syntax Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Seagate Technology by 5.1% during the first quarter. Syntax Advisors LLC now owns 2,793 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $251,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its position in shares of Seagate Technology by 0.5% during the first quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 28,271 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $2,542,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Seagate Technology by 0.5% during the first quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 26,126 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $2,349,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the period. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Seagate Technology by 26.9% during the first quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 726 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the period. 87.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Seagate Technology Company Profile

Seagate Technology Holdings plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. It provides mass capacity storage products, including enterprise nearline hard disk drives (HDDs), enterprise nearline solid state drives (SSDs), enterprise nearline systems, video and image HDDs, and network-attached storage drives.

