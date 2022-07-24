Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI) Shares Bought by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 430,457 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 8,261 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned approximately 0.18% of Gaming and Leisure Properties worth $20,201,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in GLPI. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 76.3% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 663 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in Gaming and Leisure Properties during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in Gaming and Leisure Properties during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 28.0% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,078 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 68.1% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,108 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.36% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James raised their price objective on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Truist Financial raised their target price on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $51.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Mizuho raised their target price on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on Gaming and Leisure Properties to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Gaming and Leisure Properties presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.00.

Shares of NASDAQ GLPI opened at $50.80 on Friday. Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $41.81 and a fifty-two week high of $51.46. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91. The stock has a market cap of $12.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.09, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.97.

Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by ($0.37). The company had revenue of $315.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $303.98 million. Gaming and Leisure Properties had a net margin of 42.79% and a return on equity of 16.86%. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.84 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. will post 3.5 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 24th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th were issued a dividend of $0.705 per share. This is a positive change from Gaming and Leisure Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. This represents a $2.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.55%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 9th. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s payout ratio is presently 128.18%.

GLPI is engaged in the business of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple-net lease arrangements, pursuant to which the tenant is responsible for all facility maintenance, insurance required in connection with the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties, taxes levied on or with respect to the leased properties and all utilities and other services necessary or appropriate for the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties.

