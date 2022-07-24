State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Reduces Position in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D trimmed its holdings in shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 109,893 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 612 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned 0.06% of IQVIA worth $25,408,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IQV. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in IQVIA in the fourth quarter worth about $928,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in IQVIA by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,251 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $635,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in IQVIA by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,999 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $564,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its stake in IQVIA by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 1,495 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $422,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the period. Finally, Lincoln National Corp grew its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 3,471 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $979,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. 87.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get IQVIA alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently commented on IQV shares. Evercore ISI upped their target price on IQVIA from $265.00 to $275.00 in a report on Friday. Barclays upped their target price on IQVIA from $236.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. StockNews.com lowered IQVIA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on IQVIA from $250.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Guggenheim increased their price objective on IQVIA to $246.00 in a report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, IQVIA has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $275.63.

IQVIA Stock Performance

IQV opened at $221.74 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $41.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.93. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $194.67 and a 1-year high of $285.61. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $211.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $225.01.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The medical research company reported $2.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.22 by $0.22. IQVIA had a return on equity of 30.21% and a net margin of 8.21%. The firm had revenue of $3.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.49 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.94 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 9.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

IQVIA Company Profile

(Get Rating)

IQVIA Holdings Inc provides advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for IQVIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IQVIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.